Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE release date, price, specs, news and features

After months of speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is official, and it'll be available to buy soon.

This is an affordable take on 2020's Galaxy Tab S7, and it also seems to be a key iPad Air 4 rival, with a very similar price and comparable specs and design.

We haven't tested out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE yet, but we hope to get our hands on it as soon as possible to test its chops as a productivity and entertainment device.

Until then, though, we've collected everything you need to know about Samsung's new Android tablet so you can come to your own conclusions.

Cut to the chase

What is it? An affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S7

An affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S7 When is it out? Releasing June 18

Releasing June 18 How much will it cost? Starts at £589 ($830, AU$1,080)

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched on May 27, and it'll be available to pre-order from June 2, with a full release on June 18. Well, those are the dates in the UK at least - we haven't heard about its release in any other country yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price is also something we only have UK information for. It'll cost £589 (around $830, AU$1,080) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and £629 (around $890, AU$1,150) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For a little bit of context $599 / £579 / AU$899 is how much you'll spend on an iPad Air 4, again with 64GB storage, so Samsung's rival is just a touch more expensive in the one region we have a price.

Design and display

(Image credit: Samsung)

Leaks of a plus-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE turned out to be bogus - there's only one version (which is big enough to be that XL model) which has a 12.4-inch Full HD+ 60Hz display.

The tablet has a thin bezel all the way around, but it has a pretty clean look - if you check out those pictures, we're sure you'll get those iPad Air 4 vibes from its design. It comes in pink, green, silver or black.

The tablet weighs 608g and has dimensions of 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm so it's fairly big, but rather thin.

It's worth pointing out the slate doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you'll have to use an adaptor with the USB-C port if you like your wired audio.

Cameras and battery

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 5MP front-facing camera, which will be used for things like video calls and face verification in apps. There's also an 8MP snapper on the back.

The battery is huge - at 10,090mAh, there are few tablets that'll match it for size, though we'll have to see how long it lasts when we test the device.

Charging is at 45W, which is super fast but there is a caveat. The inbox charger doesn't go this high, or even up to 25W, though we don't know its actual speed at the moment.

Performance and software

(Image credit: Samsung)

You'll find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE running One UI, Samsung's operating system overlay which sits atop Android 11.

We don't actually know the chipset of the tablet, which is a big piece of information we need to know. It must be one with a 5G modem though, as the tablet is 5G ready.

It's worth pointing out that unlike the iPad Air 4, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a stylus, in the form of the S Pen. For some people, this could be a really useful extra that you get without paying more.

The slate also has dual stereo speakers, tuned by AKG, so it should be useful for entertainment purposes like gaming and streaming.