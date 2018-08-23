Samsung Galaxy S9 deals slashed including £120 saving on SIM-free from Amazon

If the time has finally come to replace that sorry old phone you've been carrying around for way too long now, then your lucky day may just have arrived. All of a sudden, Samsung Galaxy S9 deals have gone berserk - and the savings are coming your way.

For starters, Amazon's August Bank Holiday deals are already underway, and the online retail giant has knocked more than 15% off the RRP of the Samsung Galaxy S9 SIM-free handset. True, the original £739 always seemed a bit excessive when the phone S9 was released back in the spring, but £120 off means it now sits much more attractively when compared to the likes of the iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Get this special Samsung Galaxy S9 deal for £619 from Amazon now

S9 contracts are also cheap

Don't have that £600-odd to spend right now. Understandable. Well that's where Carphone Warehouse-owned phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk comes in. It's just drastically reduced the overall cost of a selection of its cheapest Galaxy S9 deals on contract.

The most eye-popping of those is its £23 per month winner, which gets you 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts on Vodafone. And because Mobiles.co.uk's 'Deals Spotters' promotion is still running as well, you get a £20 discount on the upfront cost when you enter the voucher code DEAL20 at checkout making it a very reasonable £10.

And perhaps even more interesting is its 1GB S9 tariff - also on Vodafone - costing a measly £18 per month. With the discounted upfront price down to £150, the total cost over the 24 months is actually less than buying the phone outright from Amazon!

You can see all of the best contract Samsung Galaxy S9 deals by heading to our dedicated guide - or simply browsing the comparison chart below.