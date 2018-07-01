The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals in July 2018

The Galaxy S8 Plus used to be the big dog in the Samsung yard. It was the go to Android phablet for a good six months or so after its release in 2017. Two other big screen Samsung smartphones may now have been released, but Galaxy S8 Plus deals are still well worth a look - possibly now more than ever.

A year has now passed since release, but the S8+ remains one of our favourites, especially as the Galaxy S9 Plus doesn't offer much in the way of massive improvements. The S8 Plus is a way more affordable alternative to its successor, as well as to the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X.

If that's got you sold, then you'll want to hear a little about pricing. We have the full rundown of the best Galaxy S8 Plus deals right here in our comparison chart, with the cheapest prices from the major networks - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - including sub-£30pm tariffs that have really got our pulses racing.

The prices on the Galaxy S8+ are lower than ever, but if they still look a little rich for your blood, then you can buy the smaller Galaxy S8 for less or head over to our best mobile phone deals page for something completely different. If it's the Plus-sized screen that you need though, then we'll find you the best S8 Plus deal here.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals this month:

Directly below we'll take you through all of the best value Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals available to purchase. This page breaks down the best deals in the UK, but if you're after the US or Australian pages, go to the best Galaxy S8 Plus deals in the US page or check out the best Australian Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | EE | £164.99 upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £30pm

You no longer have to settle for meagre data allowances to get the cheapest priced Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals. This exceptionally valued EE tariff gives you 8GB of the stuff with a total two year cost of less than £900. Even a month or two ago, this kind of price was unheard of. And on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. Total cost over 24 months is £884.99 View this Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

Until recently, we were warding everybody away from Vodafone on the Galaxy S8+. Its prices were just too darn expensive. But thankfully some much better high data deals just came to market. It's a ridiculous amount to pay upfront on a phone - absolutely nothing at all! And the monthly bills recently fell by almost a fiver. Total cost over 24 months is £936 View this Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal at Buymobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | EE | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38pm

EE used to be so darn expensive on the S8 Plus, and now it's so darn reasonable. Buymobiles is somehow letting you have the handset for nothing, and then pay £38 per month for a great whacking 20GB of data. Unlimited calls and texts are included, too. This one might just be our fave. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal at Buymobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | O2 | FREE upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £43pm

Some of these phone retailers are just ripping up what we thought we knew about S8 Plus prices. Head up to 25GB data on O2 with Mobile Phones Direct and you won't have to pay a single thing upfront. And even after that the bills come in at £43, which isn't a complete disaster. Total cost over 24 months is £1032 View this Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | Three | £79 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £64pm

As you can tell by some of the other deals on this page, the S8+ is becoming much more affordable. That is, unless, you want unlimited data to use. In that case prices refuse to fall and it costs a small fortune. Three (who else?) has the best prices going, but ask yourself first whether you really require so much data... Total cost over 24 months is £1615 View this unlimited data deal at the Three website

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review

Best large Android handset on the market

Screen size: 6.2-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 173g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3500mAh

Huge screen

Market leading camera

Powerful performance

Annoying fingerprint scanner

If you want a huge Android phone with market leading specifications, an incredible display and a superb camera, then the Galaxy S8 Plus is a must for your shortlist. The price might still put you off, but this is for tech fans who crave the best of the best.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review