Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals just hit their lowest price yet thanks to Amazon

Despite coming out just one month ago, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has just seen a significant drop in its price via Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you're in the US or UK, these are the cheapest we've seen Samsung's flagship phone so far.

Out of the two regions, the US has the far more interesting offer. Right now, you can save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals, paying just $999.99 through Amazon.

However, Amazon isn't the only option with big discounts. Best Buy is offering the same price and you can save an additional $50 if you go through Best Buy and redeem today.

Those in the UK can also save and get the lowest price on the handset, it's just a much more modest saving. Amazon has slashed £63.20 off the SIM-free price of the handset, leaving you paying £1085.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals: These Amazon bargains

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Amazon US | Unlocked | $1199.99 $999.99

This is an incredible saving on a phone that only came out in January and is Samsung's most powerful option! Go through Amazon and you'll save $200, knocking the overall cost below the $1000. If you're interested in the S21 Ultra, we can't imagine a better price coming along any time soon!

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra like?

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

It features the new Exynos 2100 processor but unlike the two other handsets in the Samsung S21 line up, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review