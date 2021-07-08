Samsung Galaxy S21 FE render shows off the phone from every angle

Another leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) render has shown off what the phone could look like via a rotating 360º view of the handset.

Noted leaker Evan Blass tweeted the render, and unlike most of the content he releases – indeed, most of the leaks that anyone releases – this one shows off a rotating 3D model to give us a view of what the Samsung S21 FE could look like from every angle.

Galaxy S21 FE pic.twitter.com/2P4pehUL9EJuly 7, 2021 See more

The potential design matches what we’ve seen before, including from Blass himself in previous render leaks. Both those and the new render show a design similar to the S21, though the rear camera bump on the purported S21 FE has been integrated into the back cover instead of being a separate unit.

But the new leak is certainly helpful, as a rotating render lets us see the supposed design from all angles – which, for instance, shows off just how thin the camera bump could be on the S21 FE assuming the render is accurate.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung S21 FE, launching soon?

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE came out in October 2020, but we’ve heard that the S21 FE will come out sooner this year – perhaps to fill the gap of the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 , which rumor suggests has been cancelled .

Given the stylus-packing Note phones typically come out in August, we’d expect the S21 FE to come out then – possibly around the upcoming Unpacked event, which could see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and even a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite .

With so many devices, Samsung could delay the S21 FE launch to a later date, with another rumor suggesting that the chipset shortage has forced the company to push back its launch to late 2021. While late is better than cancelled, as another report claimed, we’ll have to wait and see what comes out of the Unpacked event and whether Samsung will follow that up with a cheaper flagship F21 FE by year’s end.