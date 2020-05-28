Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is now in production, according to the latest leak

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 seems to be schedule to be announced in August, as a report from Korea states that the phone has just entered mass production.

Daily Korea reported on insider information around Samsung’s current manufacturing scenario.

It says Samsung has already placed bulk orders for the components needed for mass manufacturing with major suppliers. Considering that foldables use more complex parts, the report believes that the time lag from order to delivery of components will also be slightly longer than usual.

One of the biggest changes expected from the original Fold is a shift to UTG (ultra-thin glass) instead of plastic for the display. This will add more robustness to the mechanism that is used for folding, which will go through a multitude of folds and unfolds in its lifetime.

A similar implementation was seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Fold 2 is expected to share the stage with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series in August. A second foldable which will be considerably cheaper is also said to be in the works, which will use similar tech to both the original Fold and the Z Flip.

If things pan out as expected, Samsung will flood the ultra-premium segment with multiple capable foldables, extending its lead over the competition. They will be the first Galaxy flagships to be made official over a virtual event as Samsung won’t be able to hold its Unpacked event physically due to the ongoing pandemic.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, it is also expected to offer a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, a periscopic telephoto camera and support for the S-pen stylus. The outer display is also expected to be bigger and more functional this time while Samsung is also likely to make structural improvements to the design too.