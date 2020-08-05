Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra leak one last time in new videos

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold (above) has been extensively leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 as it’s likely called) and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range are expected to be announced later today (August 5), but ahead of that one last big leak has emerged.

Marketing videos for the phones have been shared on Twitter by Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record) and while we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, they look seriously professional, so there’s almost no chance that they’re fake.

First up, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, which you can see in the video below from just about every angle, both opened and closed.

As you can see, it looks a lot like a normal smartphone when closed, albeit a chunky one, with a sizeable screen on the front and a big camera block on the back. Open it up and the large inner screen is revealed,

You can also see that there are speakers on the top and bottom edges, and the Galaxy Fold 2 is shown in both black and bronze shades.

In a separate tweet Blass also showed an image suggesting that the hinge can be in a different color to the rest of the device, with Platinum Silver, Rich Gold, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue being the options.

Next up, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, shown off in a number of videos, including those above and below.

These highlight the three colors that you can presumably get each model in, and while those colors aren’t named they match up with a previous leak, which suggested the Note 20 would be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

You also get a look at the phones as a whole, with their large camera blocks and slightly curvy glass backs.

These are all designs that we’ve seen leaked before, so there’s nothing particularly new here, but that just further suggests that this is the real deal. We’ll know for sure soon, as Samsung is expected to announce these phones today (August 5) at 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT / midnight August 6 AEST.

TechRadar will be covering the event in full, so check back for all the details. Or if you want to tune in yourself, here’s how to watch the Samsung launch live.