Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India leaked ahead of launch

Samsung starts the year 2021 with two new phones in the Galaxy M series that are priced under Rs 10,000. The Samsung Galaxy M02s and Galaxy M02 were launched in January and February respectively. Now, the company is preparing to launch the new budget phone in the F series, the Galaxy F02s.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch is on the horizon as the pricing for the upcoming budget phone has been leaked. The device has been spotted on multiple certification sites such as Google Play, FCC, and NBTC till now. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy F series consists of two devices - the Galaxy F41 and Galaxy F62. The Galaxy F02s will be the third and the cheapest phone in the series.

Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India (expected)

According to the tipster Abhishek who has good track records with his leaks, the upcoming Samsung budget phone, the Galaxy F02s will be priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 4+64GB variant will be priced at Rs 9,999, he added.

In the sub Rs 10,000, currently Samsung has the Galaxy M02s which is also priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively for the 3+32GB and 4+64GB variants. Also, if the leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy F02s will be the second phone from Samsung to feature 4GB RAM under Rs 10,000.

[ EXCLUSIVE ]#SamsungGalaxyF02s launching soon in India.-Samsung Galaxy F02s Price3GB+32GB will cost ₹8,9994GB+64GB will cost ₹9,999 https://t.co/SnJLmfbJTN pic.twitter.com/rZGqT9jxOUMarch 25, 2021 See more

Samsung Galaxy F02s specs (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M02s (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy F02s was previously spotted on the Google Plat database which has given us an idea of what the phone will offer when it is officially launched. For starters, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 450 processor, according to Google Play listings. Further, the database also confirms 3GB of RAM while we are also expecting a 4GB variant.

In terms of display, the phone will offer an HD+ resolution with a screen density of 280 DPI. The device is listed on Google Play while running on Android 10, which is slightly disappointing. The model number of the phone listed on the database is “SM-E025F” which also matches the model number in the price sheet shared by Abhishek.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s will be the first sub Rs 10,000 F series smartphone from Samsung and going by the past history of the series, we expect the device to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M02s which was launched in India back in January. The leaked info also matches the specs of the Galaxy M02s. Also, going by the previous track record, the phone will likely be sold on Flipkart.

