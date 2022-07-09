Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leak reveals the next-gen wireless earbuds

Audio player loading…

Samsung has apparently been busy working on new versions of the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and it seems they're almost ready to go – that's based on leaked, unofficial renders of the earbuds that have just hit the web.

We're indebted to 91mobiles (opens in new tab) for the renders, and these are the first pictures we've seen purporting to show the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. White, graphite and purple are the colors that the earbuds are rumored to be coming in.

These aren't the only wireless earbuds that Samsung makes, but they are the most high-end and the most expensive. We'll have to wait and see how much they retail for, but once again the pricing is going to be crucial when it comes to how well they sell.

Specs and features

As you can tell from the pictures, it doesn't seem as though there's going to be much change in the design of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro compared with the existing Galaxy Buds Pro that launched way back in January 2021.

Apparently battery life might get a boost, but in terms of specs and features we're still largely in the dark. We're assuming that features such as active noise cancellation are going to be carried over from the existing earbuds to the new pair.

As for when we're going to see these wireless earbuds, the rumor is that they'll be unveiled in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – so it's going to be a busy month for Samsung.

Analysis: All the Buds

You could be forgiven for having lost track of where we're up to in the history of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, because there have been several variations down the years. The original Galaxy Buds appeared in March 2019 as rivals to the Apple AirPods.

We then got the Galaxy Buds Plus in February 2020, which introduced better audio quality and improved battery life without changing the design of the earbuds much. The design definitely did change with the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live in August 2020, which also brought active noise cancellation to the table.

After that, there were the Galaxy Buds Pro in January 2021 as we've already mentioned, returning to the original form factor, and the Galaxy Buds 2 in August 2021. Looking back on that history, a new pair of wireless earbuds from Samsung are now overdue.

There are many more competitors around now than there were in 2019 however, with companies such as Google, OnePlus and Nothing launching and refining their own wireless earbuds. The biggest selling point of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might be that they work seamlessly with other Samsung hardware.