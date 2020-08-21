Sale vs Exeter live stream: how to watch 2020 Premiership rugby from anywhere today

League leaders Exeter Chiefs take a trip up north to Salford to face third-placed Sale Sharks today, looking for their second win in two games since the restart. They extended their lead at the top with victory over Leicester last weekend, a day after Sale slipped up against Harlequins in what was the first Premiership game in five months. Read on as we explain how to watch a Sale vs Exeter live stream today and catch all the action from the Aviva Premiership online.

Sale vs Exeter live stream The game begins at 6pm BST on Friday evening, which is 1pm ET / 10am PT for fans based in America, 5am NZST on Saturday morning in New Zealand, and 3am AEST in Australia. BT Sport has the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK, and this match will be shown on BT Sport 2. If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to watch the game online just as you would if you were at home.

Both sides looked rusty last weekend, but Exeter - up against one of the weakest teams in the league in Leicester - were able to come from behind to record a bonus-point victory. After a dreadful start, Sale threatened to pull off something similar against Quins last week, but their opponents managed to hang on for a deserved win.

It was a disappointing return to action for the Sharks, with new signing Manu Tuilagi not really getting going on his debut - though he did play a huge role in the slick move that created Byron McGuigan's second-half try.

Tonight's clash looks set to be a wide-open affair and a treat for rugby union fans everywhere, with Exeter and Sale the Premiership's runaway leaders in points differential on 173 and 138, respectively. Don't miss a second of the action - just follow our guide below to watch Sale vs Exeter online and get a Premiership rugby live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Sale Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs from outside your country

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Sale vs Exeter live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK with free-to-air Channel 5, but Sale vs Exeter is exclusive to BT Sport. It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5.30pm BST ahead of a 6pm start. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Sale vs Exeter, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Sale vs Exeter: watch Premiership rugby in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 505 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Sale vs Exeter starts at 3am AEST on Saturday morning. You'll need its sports package added on to the base package, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Sale vs Exeter: live stream Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Premiership rugby coverage is provided by Sky Sport, but Sale vs Exeter unfortunately isn't being shown on Sky Sport 1 this weekend. UK residents in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch rugby union online in the US: Sale vs Exeter live stream

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Sale vs Exeter with NBC Sports Gold, from 1pm ET / 10am PT. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into a broadcast.

How to watch Sale vs Exeter and live stream Premiership rugby in Canada