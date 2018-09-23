Ryder Cup 2018 live stream: how to watch the golf coverage wherever you are

2018 Ryder Cup - where and when The Ryder Cup is back on mainland Europe, with Le Golf National in the suburbs of Paris hosting this year's event. It's the first French Ryder Cup in history. The tournament runs from Friday, September 28 to Sunday, September 30. Team USA tee off first at 8.10am local time Friday, which is 7.10am BST, 2.10am ET and 11.10pm Thursday PT.

Two continents, two teams, 24 of the world's best golfers, and - for many - the most exciting tournament in the sport. Ryder Cup golf is back and we're here to tell you how to live stream all the action from Paris wherever you are in the world. It's even possible to do so for FREE in the US.

After losing 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016, Europe is out for revenge. Leading the troops at Le Golf National is Thomas Bjørn, who'll hope Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia and Henrick Stenson – his four wildcard picks – will inspire the Europeans. Among the other experienced major winners are Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Rory McIllroy, who are sure to push their American counterparts to the limit.

But opposition captain Jim Furyk has no shortage of talent at his disposal. The likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas dominate the upper reaches of the current world rankings, while all-time greats Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are on hand to offer that extra guile as part of the captain's picks.

But will they have enough to win in Europe for the first time since 1993? Find out by following the instructions below and tuning into a live stream of the 2018 Ryder Cup from wherever you find yourself in the world.

Watch all the action at RyderCup.com for FREE

Great news for golf fans in the US and Canada – the Ryder Cup's official site will be showing all the action for free in these two countries. There may be some late nights / early mornings involved to catch the action from France, but tuning in online should be a breeze.

Aside from the official Ryder Cup live stream, we have more US watching options coming up. And if you've travelled outside North America for the weekend, a VPN (see below) can enable to you to tune into this free coverage as well.

Live stream the Ryder Cup 2018 with a VPN

If there's no Ryder Cup coverage in your country and you discover that the free RyderCup.com live stream is blocked where you, then you'll have to use a VPN. So even if the golf isn't being shown in your corner of the world, you can tune in to a country where it is. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup from literally anywhere that it's not already showing. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Taiwan, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Venezuela.

How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports once again has all the live coverage of the Ryder Cup, with daily highlights available to watch on the BBC. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel for that first tee-off time of 7.10am BST on Friday, and if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone to keep track of the action. Don't have Sky and not keen on subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be the answer. Watch the full three days of action with a £12.99 Sky Sports Week Pass, choose a day to watch with a £7.99 Day Pass, or make the most of a Month Pass at £16.99 to get all the build-up and post-tournament analysis too. Away from the UK this weekend? That's where using a VPN means you can watch online through a laptop, mobile or streaming device as if you were sitting at home.

Alternative ways to watch Ryder Cup golf in the US

There are number of options for watching the 2018 Ryder Cup golf if you're stateside:

- That live stream at RyderCup.com is the obvious way. Although you'll be limited to what the website wants to show you and we doubt the coverage will have the sheen and depth of most dedicated broadcasters.

- If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster. The network will be splitting coverage between its main sports channels and it's specialist station, the Golf Channel, which is available from most cable providers. NBC has promised 220 hours of coverage to get right under the Ryder Cup bonnet this year.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

Europe team for the 2018 Ryder Cup

Paul Casey

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Tyrell Hatton

Rory McIlroy

Francesco Molinari

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Henrik Stenson

US team for the 2018 Ryder Cup

Bryson Dechambeau

Tony Finau

Ricky Fowler

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Bubba Watson

Tiger Woods

