Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui: live stream the World Snooker Championship from anywhere

The 2020 World Snooker Championship is under way at the Crucible and we're now in the midst of the 2nd round action, when the matchups start to get a bit more serious. Tonight, fans are in for a real treat as England's Ronnie O'Sullivan and China's Ding Junhui play the first session of their best of 25 frames match. It's a pairing worthy of the final, let alone the second Friday, so read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui online today from anywhere on earth.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui O'Sullivan vs Ding gets under way in tonight's evening session at the Crucible, which is scheduled for a 7pm BST start. Anyone in the UK can watch the World Snooker Championship for FREE courtesy of BBC iPlayer - and anyone wanting to get their home coverage from abroad need only download our recommended VPN to watch every frame from anywhere.

O'Sullivan looked in vintage form in his opening match, dispatching Thepchaiya Un Nooh 10-1 in the shortest ever match in World Championship history. Ding faced a much sterner challenge in the first round, beating journeyman Mark King 10-9 in a scrappy match that could have gone either way.

As he does against most players to have ever wielded a cue, O'Sullivan boasts a winning head-to-head record against Ding Junhui of 12-4. Ding won the pair's first encounter way back in 2006 when he was still a teenager, beating The Rocket 9-6 to win the Northern Ireland Trophy - despite his tender years, already the third ranking tournament win of his career. He's also taken the latest meeting between the two, winning 6-4 at the UK Championship last year.

But when it comes to the World Championship, Ronnie easily has the upper-hand, having won the game's biggest prize five times compared to Ding's lone runner-up appearance in a final.

It's as fascinating as matches this early in the tournament come, so read on as we explain how to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui tonight and this week and get the World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Can't miss sport: watch a Champions League live stream

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui session times

Local times for this weekend's World Snooker Championship match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets under way Friday at 7pm BST in an evening session that's also scheduled to feature Judd Trump vs Yan Bingtao.

Friday, August 7 at 7pm BST

Saturday, August 8 at 3pm BST

Sunday, August 9 at 7pm BST

FREE Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui live stream: watch the World Snooker Championship in the UK

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship. So if you're in the UK or the Republic of Ireland right now, then you can catch it on BBC One, Two, and Four for live broadcasts - and use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. If you're not in front of a television, then the Beeb's iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. Both options are completely FREE to watch in the UK - and signing up for an account couldn't be easier. Coverage starts at 7pm BST tonight, continuing Saturday from 3pm and concluding Sunday from 7pm again.

How to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream from abroad today

If you're not in the UK this fortnight and find the BBC coverage unavailable where you are, then there are still many ways to watch the World Snooker Championship online.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting your snooker live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

Our software experts have tested more than 100 VPNs and it's ExpressVPN that comes out on top every time. There are plenty of reasons why, but the main factors are its speed, security and simplicity to use - you can get started in no time at all. We also like the fact that you can try it out effectively for free, thanks to its 30 day money-back guarantee. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price, equation to 3-months extra for FREE. VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching snooker abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.View Deal

How to watch Ding Junhui vs Ronnie O'Sullivan: live stream the World Snooker Championship in China

Snooker is huge in China - and the nation typically pins its hopes on today's participant, Ding Junhui. Still just 33-years-old, he's already widely considered to be the most successful Asian player in the history of the sport. All he needs now is a World Championship title to secure his legacy - and avenge his defeat to Mark Selby in the 2016 final. Viewers in China can watch the 2020 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). The match is scheduled for 2am CST (Beijing time) early Saturday morning, with Saturday's session a more reasonable 10pm start in China - but Sunday it's back to the early hours and 2am. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about this amazing ExpressVPN deal, which can help you watch all the Crucible action wherever you are.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

O'Sullivan vs Ding: live stream the 2020 World Championship in the US

There are no US players in the top 16 World Snooker Championship seeds this year, and the country still generally hasn't embraced the sport beyond its own, customized version - American Snooker. Still, for the very first time, DAZN US will be broadcasting the World Snooker Championship for American fans who don't mind rooting for people from different countries. Priced from just $19.99 a month, it's pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

How to watch World Snooker Championship: live stream Ding vs O'Sullivan in Australia

Aussie favourite Neil Robertson is looking in great form this year as he eyes up a second World Snooker Championship in 2020 - and Eurosport has the rights to stream snooker live in Australia. You can either add the channel to your Foxtel package if you subscribe to cable TV - or try and see if a streaming service like Kayo Sports meets your needs. It even offers a FREE 14-day trial period so you can check it out and see if the cord cutting life is right for you. Whatever you decide, remember you can always bag a VPN if you need to take your streaming service access with you when you're travelling - which is only fair, given that you pay for it.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui live stream: watch the snooker in Canada

Long gone are the days of Canada's golden generation of snooker players - remember names like Alain Robidoux, Bill Werbeniuk, Kirk Stevens? Or that of the first ever overseas World Champion, Cliff Thorburn? ....don't worry, we're not judging. Honest. But we can help you catch all of the World Snooker Championship action live this year, as streaming service DAZN covers the Great White North. First, simply grab a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to see the 2020 tournament in its entirety. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.