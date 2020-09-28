Roku Streambar squeezes big sound and 4K streaming into a compact soundbar

With TV’s getting bigger and their audio output barely improving after decades of flatscreen decline, space on your TV cabinet is at a premium. Thankfully, Roku’s teeny new Roku Streambar serves a two-in-one purpose in a small package, bringing 4K HDR streaming smarts to your TV, while also boosting its audio credentials.

Measuring just 2.4 x 14 x 4.2 inches (h x w x d), it’s a stereo soundbar using four full range drivers with an 32W RMS / 64W Peak, making it a compact addition to your AV arsenal despite offering noisy top volume levels. A HDMI 2.0a ARC port, USB and optical inputs are also supported.

Supporting PCM and Dolby Audio formats, as well as 4K HDR (HDR10 and HLG) passthrough, the Streambar also offers smart sound profiles that can boost speech or cut bass with a Night Mode, depending on your needs. Bluetooth and Spotify Connect are built in too, with the bar’s audio output able to work independently of your TV, whether it’s switched on or not.

Plus… it’s a Roku streaming device! So, all of the top-notch app streaming support and speedy, simple interface touches that make the Roku streaming sticks so highly recommended fit in here too, along with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command features. The included remote control that can be set up to work with both the soundbar and streaming functions, as well as your TV’s controls, too.

Launching “at the end of October,” you can expect to pay $129 / £129 when the Roku Streambar goes on sale.

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit coming to Roku

In addition to the new product announcement, Roku also revealed that it’s been working with Apple to finally bring its AirPlay 2 streaming standard to not only the Streambar, but select legacy Roku products too. Roku already supports the Apple TV streaming app, so it’s now fully featured for iOS and iPhone users.

Finally, for those locked into Apple’s smart home ecosystem, Roku is also bringing HomeKit support to its streaming devices, allowing them to become hubs for the connected gadgetry around your home. Expect rollout of the feature to select devices in the coming months.