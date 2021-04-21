Rockstar updates two ancient games, making all DLC free for Max Payne 3 and LA Noire

Rockstar has just issued updates on Steam for a pair of games which are a decade or so old, namely Max Payne 3 and LA Noire, making all the DLC for these titles available for free.
The update ditched 32-bit support for both these games, but as mentioned the main change is the gifting of every bit of DLC to those who own Max Payne 3 and LA Noire, which is a welcome move, obviously.
As PC Gamer spotted, these updates were actually applied on the quiet, with no fanfare, and took place when Rockstar’s entire library of games was temporarily pulled from Steam (and strangely, Midnight Club 2 briefly went back on sale, but only for an hour or so – if you recall, that title was pulled a few years back).
LA Noire is still a well-liked detective action-adventure, even after all these years, and indeed we were seriously impressed by the VR Case Files version of the game (although note, that doesn’t get the free DLC, and the VR remake has considerably fewer missions than the original game).
Max Payne 3 is also very well-regarded among the gaming community at large as something of a classic shooter with a nifty implementation of bullet-time.
DLC AOK
LA Noire’s full line-up of DLC which you now get for free includes five new cases and some sharp suits:
- The Broderick Detective Suit
- The Sharpshooter Detective Suit
- The Badge Pursuit Challenge & Button Man Suit
- “The Naked City" Vice Case
- "A Slip of the Tongue" Traffic Case
- "Nicholson Electroplating" Arson Case
- "Reefer Madness" Vice Case
- “The Consul’s Car” Traffic Case
As for Max Payne 3, this is the DLC you get for free:
- Deathmatch Made in Heaven Pack
- Painful Memories Pack
- Hostage Negotiation Pack
- Local Justice Pack
- Silent Killer Loadout Pack
- Cemetery Map
- Special Edition Pack
- Deadly Force Burst
- Pill Bottle Item
- Classic Max Payne Character
