Reportedly official Google Pixel 4a render reveals punch-hole selfie cam

The Google Pixel 4a has been revealed in an official render that allegedly popped up on the Google Store – and while it didn’t reveal anything terribly new, it does corroborate rumored details.

The image below, as found by 9to5Google , shows a portion of the front and back of the Pixel 4a. The highlights are a front-facing camera in a punch-hole and a single rear camera on the back which is still set in a Pixel 4-style square camera block.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

There’s also what looks like a fingerprint sensor on the back, suggesting the phone may not get an in-screen sensor (or facial recognition). A final observation: the Pixel 4a pictured has a black frame and back along with a green lock button, which fits predictions of the ‘Just Black’ hue for this year’s mid-range Google phone.

This mostly tracks with what we’ve heard about the Pixel 4a, but the nature of the official render allegedly leaking on a Google Store could mean the phone is getting ready to launch. Or it could just be that this image appeared on July 13, one the latest of many rumored release dates, and somebody accidentally uploaded it.

Pixel 4a: counting the days

The Pixel 4a release date was originally expected after the phone would be unveiled at Google IO 2020 in mid-May, but after the live event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, potential launch dates came and went.

At the time of writing, we expected the 4a to be unveiled in late May, early June during the unveiling of Android 11, and even into mid-July, but the phone hasn’t materialized. It’s unclear what Google is waiting for, though theories abound of delays in production or shipping due to the outbreak. The next rumored potential announcement date is August 3rd, according to PhoneArena , but there’s no promises there.

And yet, enough of the phone has leaked that we have a nearly complete idea of what the phone will pack: a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 3,080mAh battery, 128GB of storage, a 12.2MP main camera, an 8MP front-facing one (in a punch-hole) and a 3.5mm headphone port.