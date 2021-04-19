Redmi Note 10s RAM, storage, colour options tipped ahead of India launch

Redmi Note 10s is expected to launch in India soon as the fourth member in the Redmi Note 10 series. The device was previously spotted on the Indian certification site hinting at an India launch. A new report now suggests the Redmi Note 10s’ RAM, storage and colour options for the Indian market.

The Redmi Note 10s in India is tipped to come in three configurations - 6+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+128GB. In terms of colour options, the device will be available in White, Grey, and Blue three colours. It is also worth noting that the vanilla Redmi Note 10 is available in 4+64GB and 6+128GB combo in India and the Note 10s will come with 8GB of RAM.

While these are the specs that are confirmed for India as per the source, we do know the full specs of the device since it has been launched globally. Unless there are any Indian specific changes, here is what the Redmi Note 10s offers.

Redmi Note 10s specs

The Redmi Note 10s from the specs looks like it will be the cheapest Redmi Note 10 series, which means the device is expected to be priced less than Rs 11,999 which is the price for the Redmi Note 10 base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 10s is tipped to come in three configurations with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming-centric chipset, an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs clocking at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores. Graphics are handled by Mali-G76 GPU, clocked up to 900 MHz. The chipset made its India debut back in September with Realme 7 ─ the same chipset is also present on Realme 8 .

There is a quad-camera stack with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor ─ the rear camera is an upgrade from what we’ve seen on the Redmi Note 10 . For selfies, there is a 13MP punch-hole camera. Powering the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Type-C fast charging support. Other features include MIUI 12.5 skin based on Android 11.