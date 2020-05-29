Redesigned leather Apple Watch bands could be coming soon

A new set of leather Apple Watch bands has appeared and they look like a significant redesign, with a handful of colorful options and a magnet-only clasping effect.

While the previous Apple Leather Loop had an eponymous loop, this new leather option doesn’t – it seems to secure by simply wrapping one side over the other. Vietnamese tech site Tinhte managed to get a hold of the alleged leather strap in several color options, and even showed it off in a video:

This is the new version of the Apple Leather Loop, and the version displayed was for the larger 44mm Apple Watch 5 model depicted in video and photos, though it would be odd if it wasn’t also released in the smaller 42mm size.

While the prior Apple Leather Loop design had a segmented look, this new alleged band has them rounded into cylinders – assumedly with magnetic cells inside. It’s also more breathable than its predecessor, Tinhte noted, and is waterproof.

Will we get this new Apple Watch band before the Apple Watch 6?

The report didn't reveal when this leather band could be released, but given the digital-only Apple WWDC 2020 keynote date is June 22, we might see it released then.

Apple has already promoted its upcoming Pride-themed watchbands in both Sport-style and the beehive-hole Nike style. Given that those are fluoroelastomer, a new set of leather straps could accompany them in more subdued – but still lively – colors.

Via MacRumors