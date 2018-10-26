Red Dead Redemption 2 online beta to launch November

Rockstar has confirmed it plans to launch the Red Dead Redemption 2 online beta in November 2018.

According to Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2 online (or Red Dead Online) will be: "an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways."

"Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players," Rockstar write on the official Red Dead Online webpage.

Red Dead Online will launch initially as a public beta, however Rockstar promises more news soon and warns there will "be some turbulence at launch".

Access to Red Dead Online is free to anyone who owns a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Of course, you'll need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live subscription to play it online, however.