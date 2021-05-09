Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch La Liga title clash from anywhere

Barcelona and Atletico both lost ground in the title race yesterday, holding each other to a goalless draw that would have been celebrated by both Real Madrid and Sevilla. Real are third but victory could propel them to the top, while Julen Lopetegui has a chance to deliver a hammer-blow to the club that once so publicly humiliated him. Things are really hotting up in La Liga, so follow our guide to watch a Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream and catch all the football action wherever you are today.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream Date: Sunday, May 9 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, Valdebebas (Spain) Live stream: La Liga TV (UK) / Watch beIN Sports FREE with a FuboTV trial (US) / Kayo Sports (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It's been another rollercoaster week for Zinedine Zidane's side. After being knocked emphatically out of the Champions League, they faced the prospect of falling five points behind their city rivals with just four games remaining. Now though, Real have a chance to go top. A slim chance, because Atleti have a superior goal difference, but a chance that they feared might never come.

Until their surprise defeat to Bilbao, Sevilla had been in blistering form, devouring the ground between the top three and the rest. With everyone chipping in with goals to ease the burden on top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri, they now find themselves right on the cusp of a title challenge few had seen coming.

It's been more than 70 years since their one and only La Liga triumph, and they're not ready to stop dreaming yet. It's a huge game, so read on for how to watch a Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream right now.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing heavyweights online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for Real Madrid vs Sevilla. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Build-up for the Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash begins on the channel at 7.30pm BST, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla: FREE Spanish La Liga live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fuboTV offers a FREE trial, which essentially means you can watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla this weekend without paying a penny! Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Real Madrid vs Sevilla kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch La Liga in Australia

If you fancy watching Real Madrid vs Sevilla in Australia, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. You'll have to prepare for an early start though, as kick-off is scheduled for 5am AEST on Monday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.