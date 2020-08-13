RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final from anywhere

Thursday's last eight Champions League clash in Lisbon brings together the side that finished third in the Bundesliga against the team that finished in the same spot in La Liga. Read on as we explain how to watch an RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid live stream today and catch all the action from this massive Champions League tie.

Diego Simeone's Altetico are unbeaten in all competitions since the start of February and are clear favorites to make it to the last-four stage. Should they progress it would mark the fourth time in seven years that they've reached the semi-final in European football's most prestigious competition.

Diego Simeone's Altetico are unbeaten in all competitions since the start of February and are clear favorites to make it to the last-four stage. Should they progress it would mark the fourth time in seven years that they've reached the semi-final in European football's most prestigious competition.

Having taken the scalp of defending champs Liverpool in the Round of 16, could this be the year that Simeone finally gets his hands on that illusive trophy?

In his way are Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig side, who, alongside Atalanta, have been one of the surprise packages of this season's Champions League. Both plucky and well organised, the East Germans are now nevertheless without star striker Timo Werner who played a big role in getting them this far, but has since departed for Chelsea during the break.

Read on as we explain how to watch RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid online and get a quality Champions League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.



And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid match.

How to watch a RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid live stream in the UK tonight

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid and live stream the Champions League in the US

The remainder of this year's Champions League games will feature on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Kick-off for RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid is 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...getting a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation. RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid kicks off at 5am AEST on Friday morning.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has been (and is still) broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including RB Leipzig vs Altetico Madrid, which will be shown Sky Sport 7, with coverage starting at 7am NZST on Friday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

