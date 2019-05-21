Bucks vs Raptors live stream: how to watch 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals online

In a way, a Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Finals in the 2019 NBA postseason is exactly what we should have expected. They are the top two seeds after all. And you can watch the drama of the seven game series play out with this TechRadar Bucks vs Raptors NBA live stream guide.

NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2019 - when and where The best of seven series between the two top-seeded Eastern Conference teams - Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks - takes place between the two cities, two games at a time starting at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin. Games are spaced two days apart, with the first on Wednesday, May 15. They'll be at 8.30pm ET (so 5.30pm PT, 1.30am BST), with the winner progressing through to the 2019 NBA Finals.

But in reality, neither of these franchises has been to an NBA Finals since 1974. In fact, the Toronto Raptors have never been there, losing out to LeBron's Cavs team at the NBA playoffs Conference Finals stage three years ago. And the series has been super tight so far.

So who will make history and march into the NBA Finals in 2019? The Bucks will go in to the encounters as slight favorites (especially after taking the early game advantage), having overcome the Pistons and then destroying the Boston Celtics. Their first season under Mike Budenholzer started with seven straight wins and has barely slowed down since then. The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo has been their star man, of course.

It was an extraordinary buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard that sent his Toronto Raptors through in game seven of the Eastern Conference semi-final against the Philadelphia 76ers. Can they finally make their very first Finals in the franchise's relatively young 24 year history?

Whether you’re rooting for the Bucks or the Raptors, we'll show you how to tune into all the action either on your TV or online. Keep reading to see how you can stream the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals live online.

How to watch the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals online from outside your country

Living in the US, UK or Australia and want to catch the Raptors vs Bucks series? Scroll further down the page and we'll explain how to watch a 2019 Eastern Conference NBA live stream, whether or not you have cable.

But if you can't watch because you're not in your home country and so your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the series from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward…

Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on TV in the US

Avoid the NBA blackout with a VPN Catching NBA games in the US without cable is no straightforward task. That's because the NBA agrees to exclusive rights for certain stations that even streaming services aren't allowed to broadcast as the action happens. You have to settle to watch the game when it’s replayed. But using a VPN is a handy way around this. Grab one of our recommend VPNs above, log in and connect to a server outside the blackout region and you're ready to watch some basketball. This was you can watch all games in the NBA Playoffs as they happen live from anywhere in the world.

If you've already signed up for an NBA League Pass then we're afraid that won't help you get a live stream of Raptors vs Bucks. It isn't any NBA Playoffs games live online. The best it can do is to show the games on replay three hours after they air on TV.

To watch on TV then, TNT is your only option as the network has secured the rights to broadcast the Eastern Conference Finals live.

We wish watching the NBA Playoffs was easier on TV but you can get around network exclusivity deals by opting for a streaming service that gives you access to every channel showing the playoffs and all of which coming with some kind of free trial.

How to watch the Raptors vs Bucks in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK will be able to tune into Eastern Conference Finals games on Sky Sports. The service will air the majority of the Bucks vs Raptors games at 1.30am BST.

If you’re not already a Sky Sports subscriber and don’t feel like paying for the service just to watch the NBA Playoffs, don’t worry as you can buy a daily, weekly or even monthly Sky Sports Pass on Now TV. This will allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs, NBA Finals and all other sports shown on Sky.

When it comes to streaming basketball online our first choice is NBA.com. With the NBA League Pass you you can watch hundreds of Live and On-Demand games on all of your favorite streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation and even on mobile. It costs £39.99, and will give you access to all remaining NBA games live.

And if you find yourself outside the UK at any stage during the playoffs then don't forget that you can always use a VPN to change your IP address back to the UK and watch any of these streaming services as if you were back at home.

How to get an NBA live stream in Australia

If you're up for a bit of morning NBA watching Down Under (the games are due to start at 10.30am AET), there are plenty of options on TV and online.

If you have Fox Sports, then you'll want to turn to channel 508 for the ESPN channel.

If it's a phone or laptop you'd sooner watch from, then there's the ESPN Player instead. Or you can live stream NBA action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand.

Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).