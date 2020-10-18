Rams vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL week 6 online from anywhere

2020 isn’t being kind to many of us, and if there’s one NFL side that can attest to that it’s the 49ers. Last year’s Super Bowl runners up have been reduced to a shadow through no fault of their own, with injury after injury depleting their team and seemingly writing off their season as soon as it started. Can their California rivals become the latest side to capitalise on the Red and Gold’s misfortune? Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Rams vs 49ers live stream wherever you are right now.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live stream Kick-off time for today's Rams vs 49ers game is 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT, which is 1.20am BST in the early hours of Monday morning. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Surely Jimmy G’s second comeback can’t go as badly as the first. Garoppolo’s return from injury last week should have been cause for San Fran celebration, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t 100%, and was hooked at the midway point with the 49ers down 30-7. He’ll likely get the nod again today, with the Niners desperately in need of some magic from their talisman.

They’ve lost two in a row and three overall, their two victories coming against those awful New York sides. But their last defeat was a real low point. Going down 43-17 to this Dolphins team is embarrassing, and Kyle Shanahan must be wondering what he’s done to deserve such a devastating injury list this early on.

It’s been a completely different story for the Rams, who are 4-1 having hammered Washington 30-10 in Week 5. Jared Goff got Los Angeles off to yet another fast start and threw for two touchdowns and more than 300 yards, though his spike technique could use a little work.

Aaron Donald got four sacks on his own, and will be rubbing his hands in glee at the prospect of facing a Niners side that allowed a pretty average defense to sack their QBs five times last week. This could be another difficult week for Shanahan and co. You can follow our guide below to watch the Rams vs 49ers online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Rams vs 49ers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today's top VPNs for streaming NFL:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



IPVanish - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for an excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free. - Click to take advantage of this limited time discount

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Rams vs 49ers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Rams vs 49ers game is being shown on NBC, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT. If you have it as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Rams vs 49ers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Rams vs 49ers game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Rams vs 49ers.

Rams vs 49ers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Rams vs 49ers clash kicks-off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, and linear coverage comes courtesy of both TSN and CTV. When it comes to streaming, however, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams is one of this weekend's featured games, and is being shown on Sky Sports NFL. The game kicks off at 1.20am BST on Monday morning, with coverage starting at 1.10am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 per month, and you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in to the 49ers vs Rams via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's 49ers vs Rams game, which is scheduled to start at 11.20am AEDT on Monday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the 49ers vs Rams. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).