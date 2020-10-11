Raiders vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere right now

Historical AFC West rivals Kansas City and Las Vegas face off at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon, in what could - and hopefully will - be a feisty affair. The Raiders have already claimed one big scalp this season, having taken down the New Orleans Saints at their new Sin City home, but can they rise to the occasion again today and claim the biggest scalp of all? The form guide says no, but read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Raiders vs Chiefs live stream wherever you are right now.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream Kick-off time for today's Raiders vs Chiefs game is 1pm ET/10am PT, which is 6pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Silver and Black got the season off to a dream start with two wins from two, but two weeks later they're at 2-2. Only eight teams have conceded more points than the Raiders, which tells you all you need to know about their defense, which has only once restricted their opponents to fewer than 30 points.

Derek Carr has statistically been one of the best QBs in the league so far this season, with eight passing touchdowns and zero interceptions to his name, but he's also fumbled five times. Carr cut a frustrated figure in the aftermath of the Bills defeat, and knows better than anyone else that the Raiders' recent record against the Chiefs has been nowhere near good enough.

For KC it was easy enough on MNF, as Patrick Mahomes led Andy Reid's side to a 26-10 win over a Patriots side shorn of the talents of Cam Newton and Sony Michel. That made it 4-0 for the reigning Super Bowl champs, and 13 victories on the spin.

However, it was a strangely subdued performance from the men in red. They may simply have been playing with the handbrake on, but they'll surely be looking to turn on the style again for the visit of their old divisional rivals. You can follow our guide below to watch the Raiders vs Chiefs online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

How to watch the Raiders vs Chiefs from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Raiders vs Chiefs live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Raiders vs Chiefs game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders FREE without cable In general though, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Raiders vs Chiefs game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Raiders vs Chiefs.

Raiders vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Raiders vs Chiefs clash kicks-off at 1pm ET/10am PT in Canada, and linear coverage comes courtesy of CTV. When it comes to streaming, however, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders is one of this weekend's featured games, and is being shown on Sky Sport NFL. The game kicks off at 6pm BST, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 per month, and you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in to the Chiefs vs Raiders via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Raiders vs Chiefs game, which is scheduled to start at 4am AEDT on Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing Raiders vs Chiefs. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).