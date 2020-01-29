Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream: how to watch Australian Open quarter-final tennis online from anywhere

Having battled past Nick Kyrgios in a full-blooded four-set thriller, one wonders how much former Australian Open champ Rafael Nadal has left in the tank for his quarter-final with Dominic Thiem. It's shaping up to be an absorbing clash, and one you'll be able to watch as it happens from anywhere in the world with our Nadal vs Thiem live stream guide.

Thiem comes into this match off of the back of a strong performance against 10th seed Gael Monfils, gliding through that round of 16 clash with a straight sets win.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem - where and when The Australian Open is taking place at Melbourne Park, with this match happening in its main Rod Laver Arena. Nadal vs Thiem is the first scheduled match of Wednesday's night session. So the players won't be on court until 7.30pm AEDT at the earliest, which is 8.30am GMT for those tuning in from the UK, and 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT in the early hours for folk in the US.

While a rising star in the game, this is the furthest Thiem has made it at the Australian Open. History suggests he may not make it further, having lost to Nadal in his previous two grand slam matches against the Spaniard.

The pair have met each other 13 times in total, the majority of which have been on clay with Nadal currently leading 9-4. Nadal should have the upper hand, but with clay specialist Thiem's hardcourt game clearly having improved, this may well go the distance.

Make sure you don't miss any of this 2020 Australian Open quarter-final by following our Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

How to live stream Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem for FREE Down Under

Wanting to watch this blockbuster quarter-final Down Under? This year's Australian Open broadcaster is again Channel 9, which means free tennis to watch if you're in Australia. Sooner watch online or on mobile? Then your Australian Open live stream destination is 9Now. Outside Australia but still want to watch? Then cast your eyes downward as we explain how to watch your domestic coverage with a VPN.

Live stream Australian Open 2020 from outside your country

If you're trying to discover what your watching options are in Australia, the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand, we have all that information just a bit further down this tennis live stream guide.

But if you're away from your country and still want to catch your usual broadcaster's coverage then prepare to be disappointed if you try to watch online, is you'll likely get an error message describing the fact the tennis action is unable to be watched from overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy while if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you 49% off and 3 months extra free. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to watch Australian Open 2020: US live stream

The Australian Open and this match will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. So cable users are good to go, with the match due to start after 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT on Wednesday morning. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. For those looking to stream, the network's subscription service ESPN+ will have a lot of coverage of the action from Melbourne, showing over 1,400 hours of action from the tournament this year, including all three doubles championships (men’s, women’s, mixed) plus the Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Championships, as well as the Wheelchair Championships. ESPN+ costs £4.99 per month and is adding an increasing amount of content to its roster - from UFC to FA Cup soccer and much more besides. And if you have access to any of these services but find yourself outside the US this fortnight, then revert your eyes up and check out how getting a VPN could help.

How to stream Nadal vs Thiem live in the UK

Eurosport is the place to be for the Australian Open, and you can watch your subscription to your service via Sky, Virgin Media and TVPlayer. There's good news if you don't already have it, as Eurosport also has a FREE TRIAL that will let you watch this match and through to the weekend's finals. For those looking to stream, there's also the option of Eurosport Player and its dedicated app. It costs £6.99 per month, or £39.99 if you commit to a whole year. This one is due to start at 8.30am, so may be one to stream on your commute. Not in the UK to watch the tennis? You can avoid geo-blocking by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Thiem in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2020 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream the Australian Open in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although this is obviously a paid-for service. It includes access on mobile and tablets via the Sky Go app. The match will be getting going at around 9.30pm NZDT. If you want to catch the action but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can of course use a VPN to access Sky's coverage.