Rackspace brings forth new cloud offering for VMware Cloud

Rackspace Technology has launched a new cloud offering for VMware Cloud to deliver a fully managed cloud experience by offering consumption-based usage, self-service management, and real-time provisioning.

The new Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud has been introduced to set a new standard for managed VMware environments and host new capabilities, including the ability to mix and match shared and dedicated tenancy seamlessly in a single environment.

Speaking about the offering, Eric Miller, Rackspace Technology vice president of Private Cloud said that this isn't just another hosted VMware product.

"We worked closely with VMware to push the art of what is possible and introduce some new outcomes for our customers that no other managed service provider or hyperscaler’s VMware environment can offer,” added Miller.

“We believe the differentiation and value being added to the VMware platform makes Rackspace Technology the best place in the industry to run VMware.”

Rackspace service model

Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud also includes a more flexible support and management model called Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware.

The offering includes shared-tenancy options, newly added consumption-based pricing and real-time deployment.

VMware customers will, as a result, have access to a new premium service level. The company boasts that its Elastic Engineering for VMware brings the Rackspace Technology service model to customer’s VMware environments by delivering ongoing innovation, modernization, transformation, and world-class 24x7x365 operations.

“VMware Cloud is our innovative multicloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate application modernization across the data center, edge, and any cloud,” said Fidelma Russo, senior vice president and general manager, cloud services business unit, VMware.

“Rackspace Technology has long been a strategic partner in helping our customers navigate their changing cloud environment, and we believe that Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud will further enable our mutual customers to benefit from modern and consistent infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk.

“With VMware and Rackspace Technology, customers can benefit from the speed, simplicity, and better security offered by VMware Cloud.”