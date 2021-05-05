Quick – these Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones have hit their lowest price

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that'll stand out from the crowd, check out this fantastic Amazon deal, which sees the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless plummet to their lowest ever price.

Costing £349 at launch, Amazon has slashed the price to just £249.94, saving you nearly £100. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £349 £249.94 at Amazon

Save £99 – These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, these headphones are also available in white, though they'll cost you a little more.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless boast a sophisticated, well-balanced soundstage, Bluetooth connectivity, and active noise cancellation to block out the sound of your environment.

They also feature built-in Tile tracking technology, which means you can 'call' your headphones using the Tile app; if you lose them, they'll play a ringing sound, helping you to locate them more quickly.

While we weren't super impressed by the Momentum 3 Wireless' 17-hour battery life and high price, this hefty discount means that we'd be willing to overlook their shortcomings. And, with such a striking design, they'll help you stand out from the crowd.

