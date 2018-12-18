PureVPN's brilliant Black Friday deal is back - 88% off your next VPN

Did you miss out on the opportunity to get a VPN deal over Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The bad news is you missed out on PureVPN's massive 88% discount. And the good news? It has brought the offer back again so you can still get ridiculously cheap VPN savings!

This major saving applies to PureVPN's five-year plan which means you will be absolutely set for a very long time. When you break it down you're now only paying $79 (roughly £60.92) for all five years. This works out at an effective yearly cost of $15.80 or a monthly cost of $1.32 - so less than the price of one coffee every month.

A quick check of our best VPN deals guide will show you that this is the best price going right now so you can purchase this confidently knowing you're getting the best offer out there.

PureVPN allows you to use five devices on one account, gives access to over 2,000 servers, gives ultra fast speeds and most importantly gives you access to the streaming services you love when you cross the border into other countries.

Black Friday VPN pricing returns for PureVPN

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)

This is a seriously amazing deal. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more. And not to mention you're covered for five whole years. You can connect up to five devices to your VPN - this could include your phone, TV, Xbox or a number of other gadgets.

What can you do with a VPN

VPNs essentially have two uses when you break it down: online safety and avoiding restrictions. In terms of cyber safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. In simple English, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

