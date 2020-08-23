PSG vs Bayern Munich: live stream and watch 2020 Champions League Final online now

Action is now live in the 2019/20 Champions League Final. Taking place at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, it sees Thomas Tuchel's French Ligue 1 winners get set to take on Hansi Flick's Bundesliga superpower Bayern Munich. In the absence of major internationals tournaments of the Olympics, it's comfortably the biggest football match of the year, so don't miss a second of the action from Estádio da Luz tonight - here's how to watch PSG vs Bayern online and get a Champions League live stream right now.

Free PSG vs Bayern live stream The 2020 Champions League Final kicks-off today at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET. It's being played at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal and there are loads of ways to watch the match wherever you are - including a FREE PSG vs Bayern live stream option for Brits - who can enjoy it no matter where you are with the help of our No. 1 reviewed VPN - now up to 50% off!

It's attack vs...well, more attack today in the fight to succeed Liverpool as European champions with both teams known for being ruthless in front of goal. It's a mouthwatering clash for neutrals, with PSG's wildly talented (and hugely expensive) attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Angel Di Maria set to ask questions of Bayern Munich's defense. If might be a moot point if FC Hollywood keep scoring at they have been on late.

Flick's men have reached the final in hugely impressive style, shellacking two of Europe's most famous sides - Lionel Messi and Barca 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final, and Frank Lampard's Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate - before dispatching Lyon in the semi-final. Star striker Robert Lewandowski has been in particularly imperious form, boasting 15 goals to his name throughout this season's Champions League campaign.

It's odd to consider PSG as underdogs, given their superlative recent performances, but that's what they are. They've had a far easier route to the final, with a 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig following on from victories over Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund in their previous two knockout fixtures.

Whatever the result, fans should expect a free-flowing game with plenty of goals. Best of all, you can watch the Champions League Final for free in a number of countries - even if you're on the opposite side of the world for tonight's kick-off. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a PSG vs Bayern live stream and enjoy the best seat in the house for this Sunday's soccer.

Bayern vs PSG free live stream: How to watch the Champions League Final in the UK now

Subscription channel BT Sport has enjoyed exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK throughout the 2019/20 campaign, showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online. This means those who didn't cough up for a subscription likely missed most of the action - but that's not going to be a problem for the Final this weekend. On Sunday, BT Sport is throwing open its doors and letting anyone in the UK watch a FREE PSG vs Bayern live stream. All you need to do is head over to either the BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel (or Virgin Media channel 531, if you have it) from 7pm and you'll be catch the entire Champions League Final without paying a penny. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST in the UK. The only small caveat is that the device you stream from will need to be based in the UK - but any Brits currently abroad worried they might miss out can breathe a sigh of relief. There's a simple solution as we're about to explain.

How to watch the Champions League Final from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2020 Champions League Final online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this Sunday's match, you probably won't be able to watch PSG vs Bayern like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in - as is the case with BT Sport and the UK. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee), as the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to watch the Champions League Final: get a FREE PSG vs Bayern live stream in the US

Sunday's Champions League Final is being aired on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, with PSG vs Bayern kicking off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

How to live stream Champions League soccer and watch PSG vs Bayern FREE in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches have been broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel has live streamed every single game of the competition so far - and it's not going to stop now it's the final. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a free Champions League Final live stream this Sunday! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch PSG vs Bayern for free, even if you're away from Canada over the weekend. Kick-off is the same time as in the US, so 3pm ET/12pm MT (Pacific time).

How to watch PSG vs Bayern: live stream the Champions League Final in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has been home to every single Champions League fixture this season - and the final is no exception. You'll need to get up early or stay up (very) late, though, as kick-off time for PSG vs Bayern in Australia is 5am AEST on the morning Monday, August 24. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch the Champions League Final in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app - which might be handy, as kick-off time is 7am NZST on the morning of Monday, August 24 for Kiwis.

How to live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich and watch the Champions League Final in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing this Sunday's final just as it has games throughout the 2019/20 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Bayern Munich vs PSG in India 12.30am late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Champions League history: who won the Champions League last year?

The 2018/19 Champions League final saw Liverpool lift the majestic European trophy, with Mo Salah and unlikely (yet oh so likely) hero Divock Origi on target to down fellow Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and become the third most garlanded side in the history of the competition. They're out of the competition this year, sadly - but Reds fans do have a Premier League title to console themselves with, at least.