PS5 will let you record and report offensive voice chats

The PS5 is getting a new feature that will let you record voice chats, should you need to report toxic or abusive behavior to a Sony moderator.

Sony has had to clarify the introduction of the feature following the PS4's 8.0 system update, the users of which will be subject to recordings in cross-platform titles once the new consoles launches.

"Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded," reads the Sony statement.

"Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review.

"The pop up you're seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE."

Sony has made it explicit in a separate statement on Twitter that it is not recording all conversations by default, and that this is a user-controlled option.

Though the feature will be made available to PS5 players and includes the recording of PS4 players, those on current gen won't be able to access the feature to record PS5 players. So there's certainly a disparity in security and reporting controls across both generations, in that respect. Sony will have to manage this one carefully to make sure it is not abused, while gamers will have to be aware that their conversations may no longer be ephemeral or private.

