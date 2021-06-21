PS5 storage running low? These Prime Day gaming deals on external storage will help

Need more PS5 storage? Amazon's Prime Day deals are now live, and there's a great selection of external hard drives that can give you more room to store your favorite games. For instance, you can save 35% off the ArmorATD 4TB Terrain external drive or a chunky $200 off a WD Black 4TB SSD.

With Sony's PlayStation Plus and Play at Home initiatives, there's been plenty of opportunity to download a plethora of games for your PS5 console for free. Eventually, this all adds up on the internal SSD, which still can't be expanded at the moment.

With big exclusives coming to PS5 like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, alongside Final Fantasy VII Intergrade, there's a good chance that you will need some more storage so you don't have to constantly delete games and manage your installed library.

Just remember that although you can store PS5 games on an external drive, you can't play them. You'll need to transfer them back onto the console's external drive if you want to boot them up.

It's worth noting that all of the drives below also work on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Prime Day PS5 external drives deals (US)

Armor 4TB External Drive: $ 169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save 35% - A perfect companion to your PS5, you can easily manage your games and have them playable within moments. Because of its rugged design, its rain and dust resistant if you're planning on taking it outside, alongside it being shock resistant if it gets dropped.View Deal

WD Black 4TB P50 Game Drive: $749 $549 at Amazon

Save 27% - If you're anything like us, you have a ton of games that you want constant access to. But the paltry storage on the PS5 just can't keep up. Luckily, with this 4TB WD Black external SSD, you can likely load your entire PS4 library without losing too much on loading times. And, it's a whopping $200 off for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Today's best Prime Day PS5 external drives deals (UK)

WD Black P50 1TB NVMe SSD Game Drive: £ 208.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - With 1TB of storage and USB-C connection, the WD Black is a perfect external drive to store additional games for your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or PC. It features speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, which can help reduce long load times, and its plug-and-play nature also make it ideal for PC if you're storing your Steam library on the drive.View Deal

A great price for a 2TB SSD Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD: £220.79 £119.99 at Amazon

Save 46% - This cracking little drive from Crucial gives you 2TB of super-fast storage for just £119.99. You can store a healthy amount of PS5 and PS4 games on this external drive, and its space-saving design means you can easily take it with you on the go.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 500GB: £92.79 £58.89 at Amazon

Save 37% - While we'd probably opt for a higher capacity if your budget allows, this drive will still let you to hold a number of PS4 and PS5 games so you can free up space on the PS5's internal drive.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD: £163.79 £139.13 at Amazon

Save 15% - While not as big as a saving as the 500GB or 2TB models, this is still a nice discount on the 1TB SSD version of Samsung's popular external drive, and is the perfect size is you want to make more room for your games.

View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable 2TB SSD: £ 304.99 £203.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - One of the most commonly-used external SSD drives, mainly down to its portability and high transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. This drive by Samsung can easily store multiple PS4 and PS5 games, though you'll need to transfer any PS5 games to the internal drive if you want to play them.View Deal

More external hard drive deals

The main factor to consider when looking at an external drive for your PS5 is how much storage you think you will need for the coming months. With Far Cry 6, Horizon Forbidden West and more coming throughout the year, it may be best to look at a drive that has at least 2TB of storage.

No matter where you live, though, you'll find all the lowest prices for external hard drives from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.