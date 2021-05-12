PS5 restock: PS5 stock is now live at Game

If you've been searching for the next PS5 restock, Game has just dropped another selection of bundles on both the PS5 Digital Edition and standard consoles. The PS5 was also available to purchase on its own for £449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is £359.99, but we'd highly recommend opting for a bundle if you're desperate to get a PS5 before they're gone. Speaking of which, it looks like the standalone options may already be sold out.

Picking one of the bundle options is more expensive, but the higher price tag is likely dissuade scalpers or those who want to pick up a second console. There's also more chance that the standalone options will sell out first, so don't waste your time queuing to be disappointed when your odds of success are far higher if you opt for a bundle.

As we've come to expect, Game's website has a queuing system in place, with wait times varying depending on when you managed to join. There's no guarantee that stock will be available once your wait time is up, but it's worth being diligent and sticking it out until the end.

Game has been a reliable source for PS5 stock updates in the UK, though it's been relatively quiet for the past few weeks. Unsurprisingly, its allocation tends to sell out extremely fast so make sure you have all the details you need to hand so you can checkout quickly.

It's important to note that these orders are pre-orders, too, with the console expected to ship on May 21. Those who opt for Priority Insured delivery can get the console a little earlier.

Game has various PS5 bundles available, but predictably, they won't last long. The console can be bought on its own, but we expect these to sell out almost instantly as they're the cheapest option and most desirable. You'll have more luck trying to pick up a bundle, then, with the more expensive ones likely to stick around longer. View Deal

The PS5 continues to be one of the hottest products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console.

Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. This is a great chance to pick up the elusive PlayStation 5, then, so don't miss out.

If you miss out on Game's PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.