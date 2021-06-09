PS5 restock: Game has PS5 stock right now, with various bundles up for grabs

If you've been patiently waiting for the next PS5 restock, Game now has stock of both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. There are a selection of bundles on offer, which tend to include a game, accessories or PlayStation Store credit.

The PS5 is also available to purchase on its own for £449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is £359.99, though we'd highly recommend opting for a bundle if you're desperate to get a PS5 before they're snapped up once again. You might not want to spend a bit extra on another controller or headset, but neither will most people - hence why it's wise to choose one of the bundles first.

Picking one of the bundle options is obviously more expensive, but the higher price tag is likely dissuade scalpers or those who want to pick up a second console on the cheap. There's also a far greater chance that the standalone options will sell out first, so don't waste your time queuing for those when you can increase your odds of success and grab a bundle instead.

As we've come to expect, Game's website has a queuing system in place for things that are in particular high demand. You will also have to complete one of those annoying "I'm not a robot" tests before you can join the queue. Wait times will vary depending on when you managed to get on, and there's no guarantee that stock will be available once your wait time is up. However, it's worth being diligent and sticking it out until the end as we have seen people have success, even after a long wait.

Game has been one of the most reliable source for PS5 restock updates in the UK, though it tends to go a couple of weeks before offering more stock. Unsurprisingly, its allocation tends to sell out extremely fast so make sure you have all the details you need to hand so you can checkout quickly.

It's important to note that these orders are pre-orders, too, with the console expected to ship on June 11. Those who opt for Priority Insured delivery can get the console a little earlier.

The PS5 continues to be one of the hottest products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console.

Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. This is a great chance to pick up the elusive PlayStation 5, then, so don't miss out.

If you do miss out on Game's latest PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.