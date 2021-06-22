PS5 or Xbox space running low? Be quick, stock is running out on external storage for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day deals are now live, and there's a great selection of external hard drives that can give you more room to store your favorite games.

With Sony's PlayStation Plus and Play at Home initiatives, there's been plenty of opportunity to download a plethora of games for your PS5 console for free. This eventually all adds up on the internal SSD, which still can't be expanded at the moment.

Let's not also forget the huge library that Xbox Game Pass offers, alongside the upcoming games of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite arriving, there's going to be a need for a bigger hard drive to store all of these at once.

But do remember that while you can store PS5 games on an external drive, you can't play them. You'll need to transfer them back onto the console's external drive if you want to boot them up.

Today's best Prime Day next-gen external drive deals (UK)

WD Black P50 1TB NVMe SSD Game Drive: £ 227.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save 28% - With 1TB of storage and USB-C connection, the WD Black is a perfect external drive to store additional games for your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or PC. It features speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, which can help reduce long load times, and its plug-and-play nature also make it ideal for PC if you're storing your Steam library on the drive.View Deal

A great price for a 2TB SSD Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD: £220.79 £119.99 at Amazon

Save 46% - This cracking little drive from Crucial gives you 2TB of super-fast storage for just £119.99. You can store a healthy amount of Xbox games on this external drive, and its space-saving design means you can easily take it with you on the go.View Deal

WD My Passport | 5TB | £124 £89 at Amazon

If you just need a ton of space to back up some games, the WD My Passport is the perfect choice. On Amazon Prime Day you can get 5TB of external storage for just £89, and the best part is that it can easily fit into your purse or your pocket. View Deal

Samsung T7 Touch | 500 GB | £112 £72 at Amazon

Save 35% - If you're looking for an external SSD that won't just give you fast speeds, but will protect your games, the Samsung T7 Touch is exactly what you're looking for. It has a built-in fingerprint reader for security and on Amazon Prime Day it's just £72.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable 2TB SSD: £ 304.99 £268.99 at Amazon

Save 12% - One of the most commonly-used external SSD drives, mainly down to its portability and high transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. This drive by Samsung can easily store multiple PS4 and PS5 games, though you'll need to transfer any PS5 games to the internal drive if you want to play them.View Deal

Today's best Prime Day next-gen external drive deals (US)

WD Black 4TB P50 Game Drive: $749.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save 27% - If you're anything like us, you have a ton of games that you want constant access to. But the paltry storage on the PS5 just can't keep up. Luckily, with this 4TB WD Black external SSD, you can likely load your entire PS4 library without losing too much on loading times. And, it's a whopping $200 off for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Armor 4TB External Drive: $ 169.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save 35% - A perfect companion to your PS5, you can easily manage your games and have them playable within moments. Because of its rugged design, its rain and dust resistant if you're planning on taking it outside, alongside it being shock resistant if it gets dropped.View Deal

The main factor to consider when looking at an external drive for your PS5 or Xbox Series X is how much storage you think you will need for the coming months. With Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West and more coming throughout the year, it may be best to look at a drive that has at least 2TB of storage.

