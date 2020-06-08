PS5 games reveal event has a new date – and it's happening this week

Sony’s highly anticipated PS5 gameplay reveal event will happen on Thursday, June 11 at 9 pm BST / 4pm EST / 1pm PST, at least according to a new advertisement.

The Twitch advertisement was discovered early in the morning Monday PST and was quickly circulated on Twitter, however it has yet to be confirmed by Sony directly.

If you remember, Sony announced last week that it would postpone its PS5 reveal event to "allow more important voices to be heard" amid the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

(Image credit: Twitch)

The event is expected to show us how games will run on PS5 with a number of new demonstrations from Sony's first-party and a few third-party developers, and according to the Twitch ad will be available to watch at PlayStation.com/PS5.

Developing...