PS5 DualSense Charging Station stock is back at Very, but it won't last long

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is back in stock at Very for £24.99, but you'll need to act fast as the accessory tends to sell out quick.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station has been almost impossibly hard to find ever since the PS5 released on November 19 in the UK. We've only seen it appear briefly in stock a few times, and when it does, it predictably sells out fast.

The official charging station from Sony is a useful piece of kit, particularly if you have multiple DualSense controllers and want to free up a USB port on the console. You simply dock your pad after a play session, and it'll be good to go the next time you want to play. It also matches the PS5's two-tone aesthetic rather nicely.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS5 deals in your area.

Where to buy PS5: all the retailers checked

PS5 DualSense Charging Station deal:

PS5 DualSense Charging Station: £24.99 at Very

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is now back in stock at Very. This hard to find PS5 accessory won't hang around long, and it's a great quality of life purchase if you're tired of having a cable hanging out the front of you console just to charge your controller. View Deal

Much like the PS5, the console's accessories have been just as elusive. Stock of the PS5 Pulse 3D headset continues to be scarce, and the DualSense Charging Station hasn't been seen since launch.

This is a great chance to pick up one of the most coveted PS5 accessories then, particularly if you own two or more controllers.

More PS5 deals:

Not in the UK? Check out all the best PS5 deals below in your area.