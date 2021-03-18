PS5 DualSense Charging Station stock is available at Game right now

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is in stock at Game for £24.99, but as we've seen before, you'll need to act fast as the accessory tends to sell out quickly.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station has been a popular item since the PS5 released on November 19 in the UK. It's been almost as elusive as the console itself, if not more so, and continue to sell out whenever it does appear.

The official charging station from Sony is a great piece of kit if you have multiple DualSense controllers and want to free up a USB port on the console. You simply dock your pad after a play session, and it'll be good to go the next time you want to play. It also matches the PS5's two-tone aesthetic rather nicely, which is a plus.

You'll need to make sure you have a plug socket available, though, so keep that in mind before you add it to your setup.

Much like the PS5, the console's accessories have been very hard to find. Stock of the PS5 Pulse 3D headset continues to be scarce, and the DualSense Charging Station has consistently been sold out at a number of retailers.

This is a great chance to pick up one of the most coveted PS5 accessories then, particularly if you own two or more controllers.

