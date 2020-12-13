How to watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime: all you need to know

Amazon Prime Video burst on to the Premier League scene for the first time a year ago and, largely thanks to Covid, it's now a mainstay of UK football coverage. This December it has retained the the exclusive rights to show two full rounds of Premier League fixtures.

With a number of exciting matches among Amazon’s offering - including Liverpool vs Spurs, Everton vs Man City, and some juicy local derbies - no footy fan will want to miss out. Below we’ll show you how to get in on the action and watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime - in some cases for free.

Why can I now watch Premier League on Amazon Prime?

The retailer-turned-video streaming service won the bidding war for one of the Premier League’s broadcast packages back in June 2018, with rights that will take them all the way through to 2022.

While the value of the deal has not been disclosed, the three-year agreement which covers 20 matches each season, is reported to have set Amazon back upwards of £90million.

Since that time, Amazon has also been allowed to show additional games as a result of matches being pushed behind closed doors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When will the Premier League be on Amazon Prime?

As we say, Amazon now has a rolling set of fixtures to broadcast - a situation that will presumably continue all the while fans aren't allowed into Premier League grounds around the country.

The first full gameweek to be shown exclusively on Amazon will be the midweek matches played between Tuesday, December 15 to Thursday 17, which include that huge clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, Wolves hosting high flying Chelsea, and a London derby as Crystal Palace visit West Ham.

The next run of games available to stream live on Amazon Prime will be during 'Chrimbo limbo' between Monday, December 28 to Wednesday 30. Everton vs Man City, Chelsea vs Aston Villa and Man United vs Wolves stand out as the most attractive fixtures.

Unlike regular old-fashioned TV, Amazon Prime isn’t restricted to individual channels and offers an unlimited list of separate live streams for each match. When several games are on at the same time, you’ll be able to switch between live streams of each match from the menu.

There's a full list of the fixtures further down this page.

How do I sign up to Amazon Prime?

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can sign up here - a year’s subscription costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month.

(Image credit: Amazon)

How do I watch Premier League on Amazon Prime?

One of the great things about Amazon Prime is the wide array of options for accessing the service - Amazon offer apps across all types of smart devices.

If you've got a TV, Blu-ray player or other media player from the last couple of years chances are it'll have the Amazon Prime Video app either pre-installed or available from its app store. There are also bespoke apps for Android and iOS. And while this time last year we decried the lack of a Windows 10 app, that's now been added for those wanting to watch on their PCs.

Can I live stream Premier League for free?

Christmas will be coming early if you’re a thrifty sports fan that’s new to Amazon Prime. That’s because Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to those signing up to the service for the first time.

That means you can sign up at the start of the month and you’ll be able to watch all of the service’s matches over the festive period for nada!

What else do I get with Amazon Prime?

Getting access to Amazon’s video streaming service isn’t the only perk of being a Prime member.

The key benefit is unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store.

You also get access to exclusive Amazon deals (especially around Amazon Prime Day), unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos, plus exclusive access to Prime Music to stream or download tracks and albums.

And that’s just the tip of an Amazon-sized iceberg – you can check the full list of benefits here.

Can I watch Amazon Prime video from abroad?

In short...no. Much like Netflix, iPlayer, Disney Plus and pretty much every other TV streaming service, you can expect your viewing pleasure to be curtailed by geo-blocking, That is, you can't watch your usual catalogue of shows and streams when overseas.

So if you’re away from the UK but still want to watch the football on your Prime account, then your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute greatest out there. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy. That said, an annual plan currently has 49% off and three months extra free which is much better value. And one of the things we like most about ExpressVPN is the super helpful 24/7 customer service. If you're having any problems at all connecting, they'll be on hand to sort you out. - Sign up risk free to ExpressVPN now

