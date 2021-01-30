Pre-orders are over but you can still get free gifts with these Samsung S21 deals

Like a lot of over phone launches in previous years, pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, whether you were in the US or UK, resulted in you getting a free gift, and while pre-orders are over, Samsung is still going big on freebies.

The incentives now available aren't quite as good as what was available if you got in there for pre-orders, but they're still very strong. For those in the UK, buying any of the three devices nets you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.

As for the US, if you buy direct from Samsung the instant credit on the Samsung Store is still available but it's been halved to $100. You do however still get a free Smart Tag as well.

Not all UK retailers have jumped on the free headphones but a number of the biggest names are offering this gift. The likes of Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, EE, and Mobile Phones Direct can be found stocking Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, the Plus, and Ultra with free Galaxy Buds Live.

US Samsung Galaxy S21 deals + free gifts:

Samsung store exclusive: $100 store credit plus free SmartTag

Even though we've now officially passed the pre-orders stage, Samsung itself is offering some nifty little exclusive gifts which can be stacked on top of an upfront purchase or trade-in. Right now if you order the S21, S21 Plus, or Ultra direct from Samsung you'll score yourself a free Galaxy SmartTag tracker worth $29.99, $100 of Samsung store credit, and 4 months of Youtube premium for free - pretty nice gifts indeed. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals + free gifts in the UK:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £52pm

This isn't far off competing with the cheapest S21 Plus deals around, and yet it manages to secure you a massive 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts plan. For that, you're only having to pay £52 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. That's a pretty great price for the middle handset.

View Deal

What are the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity, which could prove a problem with all of this new software.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably, the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets, by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

Like the two above, it features the new Exynos 2100 processor, but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh, and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!

Read more: