Power 50 2021: Our 40-31 revealed

After months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2021 Power 50.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 powered by Sky Zero, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2021 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 on Wednesday September 29.
Congratulations to:
31. Fergal Donovan, Regional President - Europe, PCS Wireless
32. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader/GM, Wireless/Mobile, Amazon UK
33. Gerry O’Keeffe, European President, Likewize
34. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google
35. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data
36. Maria Fernandez, SMB Director, O2
37. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia
38. Graham Long, Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group
39. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie
40. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
Our 2021 Power 50 so far:
41. David Lawson, Managing Director, AO Retail
42. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group
43. Jonathan Clamp, Sales Director, Three UK
44. Kevin Cho, General Manager UK, Oppo
45. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
46. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
47. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
48. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
49. Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK, HMD Global
50. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution
- To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here
The winner of the Power 50 Person of the Year award is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK