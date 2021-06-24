Power 50 2021 - All our finalists revealed

The nominations are in - and the finalists for the 2021 edition of the Power 50 can now be revealed.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 powered by Sky Zero, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
The finalists for the Power 50 2021 have now been decided, with the final standings set to be revealed from September 6.
(Please note: these names are ranked A- Z by first name and not the final rankings.)
The winner, recognised with the Power 50 Person of the Year award at the Mobile Industry Awards on September 29, is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Power 50 Person of the Year - Previous Winners
- 2020: Nick Jeffrey, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
