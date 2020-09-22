Power 50 2020: 40-31 revealed

After months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2020 Power 50 .

As part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 digital winners week, we are counting down the 50 most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

Every single person in this list has imbued their organisation with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade. Their influence is such that it goes beyond their existing roles.

We will be revealing ten nominees every day this week, was we count down to the reveal of our 2020 Person of the Year award on Friday September 25.

Congratulations to:

31. Susan Buttsworth, COO, Three UK

32. Ed Connolly, CCO, Dixons Carphone

33. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom

34. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data

35. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google

36. Maria Fernandez, SMB Sales Director, O2

37. Kate Beaumont, Director Innovation, Technology & Services, Samsung UK & Ireland

38. Graham Long, Director UK & Ireland, Huawei Consumer Business Group

39. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

40. David Lawson, Managing Director, AO Retail

41. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

42. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie

43. Richard Baxendale, Chief Business Development Officer, Brightstar

44. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

45. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom

46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

47. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

48. Jason Smith, Head of Mobile Business unit, UK and Ireland, Sony Europe

49. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution

50. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

The 2020 Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:

2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK

