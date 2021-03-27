Povetkin vs Whyte 2 live stream: how to watch huge rematch from anywhere

It may only be seven months since Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte last met in the ring, but to the Body Snatcher it will have felt like a decade. Finally he gets the opportunity to extract his revenge and you're in the right place to find out all the details of how to watch a Povetkin vs Whyte live stream online to catch all the boxing action tonight from anywhere in the world - with FREE options available in some regions.

Povetkin stunned Whyte last August, laying the Brixton boy out with a monstrous uppercut in the fifth round. The Londoner had been cruising through the fight and had dropped his opponent to the canvas twice before Povetkin delivered his brutal bolt from the blue.

Whyte wasted no time in triggering the rematch clause, but the Rumble on the Rock has had to be rescheduled three times.

It was originally set for November but had to be pushed back to January when Povetkin contracted Covid-19, only to be postponed again because the Russian hadn't fully recovered from his illness, before finally being pushed back from its early March slot to this weekend, because of travel restrictions.

It's been a long wait for both fighters, but particular Whyte, who looked like he had Povetkin on toast last time out. A potential title showdown against Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua beckons for the winner, so there's a lot more than just bragging rights for the winner - here's how to watch a Povetkin vs Whyte 2 live stream from anywhere.

Can I watch a free Povetkin vs Whyte live stream?

Yes, in a way - but only in certain countries where a DAZN free trial is on offer.

Boxing fans in Canada are among those in luck, as while it costs 20 bucks in the Great White North for the service monthly, you can get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada. It's one of the only countries, along with Switzerland, we're aware of where the service offers a trial on the house.

If that isn't you, don't worry, as DAZN is dirt cheap all over the world!

It's also really cheap to watch Whyte vs Povetkin in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month, compared to the steeper DAZN US price of $19.99 a month.

How to live stream Whyte vs Povetkin 2 from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Whyte vs Povetkin anywhere

Whyte vs Povetkin 2 live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

It's pay up or go without, we're afraid - you can buy the Whyte vs Povetkin fight for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office, but that's your only option. Should you pay for the fight, you can watch it either via your Sky account, or on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device. Sky's coverage of the event starts at 6pm GMT, but we wouldn't expect Whyte and Povetkin to start their ring walks until around 10.30pm, though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out below.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show the Whyte vs Povetkin fight all over the world, including the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada - but not the UK, Ireland or China. Coverage of the main card starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US and Canada (on Saturday, March 27), 6am AEDT in Australia and 8am NZDT on the streaming service (on Sunday, March 28). The headline act is expected to start at around 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Saturday in the US and Canada, and 9.30am AEDT in Australia and 11.30am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday morning - though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. It's one of the few places that offers a FREE DAZN trial though. And a DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in Australia and New Zealand, where it costs an initial price of $2.99 a month.

Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. VPNs most notably encounter obstacles starting from scratch with DAZN Canada, though in other places like the US our general sports VPN recommendation was working fine in 2021.

And if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

The Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight takes place on Saturday, March 27 at Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US and 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT / 8am NZDT in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Povetkin vs Whyte ring walk times

Whyte vs Povetkin time (US and Canada): 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 5.30pm CT

Whyte vs Povetkin time (UK): 10.30pm GMT

Whyte vs Povetkin time (mainland Europe): 11.30pm CET

Whyte vs Povetkin time (Australia): 9.30am AEDT (Sunday, March 28)

Whyte vs Povetkin time (New Zealand): 11.30am NZDT (Sunday, March 28)

Who is Dillian 'The Body Snatcher' Whyte?

Dillian Whyte had recorded 11 consecutive victories before his stunning loss at the left fist of Povetkin last August, only the second of his career (27-2 with 18 KOs).

The 32-year-old, a former kickboxing champion, defeated Anthony Joshua in his first amateur bout in 2009, and would face AJ again six years later, with Joshua coming out on top this time after a close-fought contest.

That followed a two-year drug ban, which was imposed after Whyte tested positive for the banned stimulant Methylhexaneamine (MHA).

He has since notched notable wins over Dereck Chisora (twice), Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas and Lucas Browne.

Who is Alexander 'Russian Vityaz' Povetkin?

Like Whyte, Alexander Povetkin is a former kickboxer who has also lost just two fights in his professional career, which started back in 2005 (36-2-1 with 25 KOs). Those defeats came at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko in 2013, and Anthony Joshua in 2018.

The 41-year-old Russian has held the WBC world heavyweight champion and won Olympic gold, though his career has been marked by failed drugs tests. He was handed an indefinite ban by the World Boxing Council in 2017, but returned to the ring just four months later.

He may be classed as a veteran, but Povetkin has shown in recent fights that he can still go the distance and will come into this rematch with plenty of belief.

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin: full card for Saturday's fight