£15 per month for Galaxy S9 deals - this is the new normal for the flagship Samsung

We know that you're probably bracing yourself for the deluge of Black Friday deals that are going to come at you over the next few weeks, but we just had to tell you about some very exciting Samsung Galaxy S9 deals that we just noticed.

Phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk is now selling Galaxy S9 deals on contact starting from just £15 per month! That's not a promotion, not a sale and not a 'limited time only' give-us-your-money now hard sell. It appears, very simply, to be its new cheapest tariff for the superb 2018 flagship Samsung smartphone. Don't believe us? Then compare it to today's other best Galaxy S9 deals in the UK.

The catch, if you can really call it one, is that you have to pay £240 upfront for the privilege. But if you have the money to splash, then the total two year cost just can't be beaten. And you even get an extra tenner off by using TechRadar's EXCLUSIVE discount code - simply enter 10OFF when you get to the checkout.

This £15 per month Galaxy S9 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 for £15 per month | EE | £230 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts

This is not a drill - you can now obtain the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S9 for a mere £15 per month. OK, so you only get 1GB of data each month, but bear in mind that the RRP of this phone is still £739 - £140 more than this tariff! Total cost over 24 months is £590

