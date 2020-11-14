Portugal vs France live stream: how to watch 2020 UEFA Nations League match anywhere

The Estadio da Luz hosts this tantalising tie on Saturday which should determine who will finish top of Group A3, read on for full details on how to get a Portugal vs France live stream and watch this Uefa Nations League clash no matter where in the world you are.

With both sides having won three group games so far while also playing out a 0-0 draw against each other in Paris last month, there's been little to separate the two teams up until this point.

2018-19 Nations League Portugal come into today's match with a significantly better goal difference and are also on a high after a 7-0 thrashing of Andorra in their mid-week warm-up match.

Portugal vs France live stream Saturday's Nations League Group A3 clash is set to take place at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, with kick-off set for 7.45pm WET local time - making it also a 7.45pm GMT start in the UK and a 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT kick-off in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try a VPN for free.

France's preparations have been less auspicious, after they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Finland on Wednesday. They failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the last edition of the competition, having been suffered a decisive defeat to the Netherlands, who would themselves go on to lose to Portugal in the final, and Didier Deschamps will be keen to ensure his side doesn't end their involvement early once again.

Having made a brief appearance from the bench against Andorra, Portugal star man Cristiano Ronaldo looks certain to start for the home side, alongside Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva in a potent front three.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is nailed-on to start in midfield while Anthony Martial and Antoine Griezmann should also return to the starting line-up, but the talismanic Kylian Mbappe is marked as doubtful.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Portugal vs France online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Portugal vs France from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the Portugal vs France game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with Portugal vs France set to be shown on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.40pm BST, shortly before the 7.45pm kick-off. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the game on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those of you without a subscription, Now TV is your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, NFL, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

Portugal vs France live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show Portugal vs France, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, it won't be available on any of its linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an Portugal vs France live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Portugal vs France in the Nations League if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Sunday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream Portugal vs France in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian soccer fans is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to live stream Portugal vs France in New Zealand

Portugal vs France is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 8.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.