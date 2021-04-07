Porto vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Champions League 2021 quarter-final from anywhere

Thomas Tuchel's men will be hoping to get back to winning ways, as they look to take an early advantage in this Champions League quarter-final first leg. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Porto vs Chelsea live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The Londoners come into this clash having seen their 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions abruptly ended at the weekend after a shock 5-2 hammering in the Premier League at home to relegation-threatened West Brom.

Despite that demoralising defeat, the Blues will nevertheless likely feel confident coming into this crucial clash, following their impressive home and away victories over Atletico Madrid in the last round to reach the last eight.

Their opponents are also severely weakened with Porto set to be without their two top goalscorers for tonight's game. Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi misses out after getting sent off in the second leg in their stunning triumph over Juventus in the previous round, while midfielder Sergio Oliveira - who scored both of his side's goals in that game - is also unavailable through suspension.

The two teams will face each tonight at the neutral setting of Sevilla's home ground, the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, which will also host the second leg six days later, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Here's how to watch a Champions League FC Porto vs Chelsea live stream today from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's FC Porto vs Chelsea game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

Today's Porto vs Chelsea clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. However, the service is currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. How to watch FC Porto vs Chelsea without cable For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

Get a FREE Porto vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Porto vs Chelsea game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

FC Porto vs Chelsea: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Porto vs Chelsea this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 5am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, April 7. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch FC Porto vs Chelsea in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's FC Porto vs Chelsea clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, April 7. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream FC Porto vs Chelsea and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's FC Porto vs Chelsea match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for FC Porto vs Chelsea set for 12.30am IST on Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.