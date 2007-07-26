LG spins out portable DP271 DVD player

LG has added a new portable DVD player to its on-the-entertainment device range. The DP271 features a swivel-screen 7-inch LCD widescreen design. And the disc player supports multiple formats including WMA, MP3, CD-R, RW and CDR R.

The LG DP271 has USB connectivity for music, photos and Divx movies. It comes with stereo speakers plus twin headphone sockets for sharing the player's sounds. There's also a remote control supplied, and LG promises battery life of 3.5 hours for video playback. A car adapter is included in the package too.

The LG DP271 is now available in the UK for around £130.