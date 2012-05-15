Front-lit Kindle to land in July but Kindle Colour unlikely

Kindle is actually the collective noun for kittens, how's that for a fact?

Night owls will be pleased to hear that Amazon's next Kindle is said to be front-lit so you can do away with those pesky reading lights.

Reuter's source, who claims to have seen a prototype of the front-lit ereader, says the new Kindle will arrive in July in both Wi-Fi only and 3G versions.

July, of course, being one of the months in which the nights are shortest - how's that for timing?

Half light

What the new front-lit Kindle won't have, though, is colour – the source was quite clear on it running a monochrome E-Ink display.

Rumours broke last week (by way of the ever-patchy Digitimes) that a Kindle Colour may be hitting the shelves in the second half of 2012.

But Reuters now reports that there is "very little chance" of Amazon launching a Kindle Colour this year, although the company has apparently had talks about such a thing with E Ink so it may yet be in the works.

As for the ever-elusive Kindle Fire 2, the front-light source said it will launch in time for the Christmas shopping season this year, with an 8.9-inch screen in tow.

From Reuters