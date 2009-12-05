BenQ gets into e-book market with the nReader

The nReader is up against some serious competition

To Kindle, Sony Reader and Nook, we can now add the name nReader, after Taiwanese firm BenQ revealed its own e-book reader this week.

The nReader will go on sale in Taiwan and China next month for the equivalent of around £170 and will be based around a six-inch touchscreen.

Like the market-leading Kindle, the nReader will allow users to download books wirelessly using either a 3G connection or a Wi-Fi network.

Online store too

BenQ says the device's 2GB of flash memory will be enough for 4,000 books and that it can be expanded using a microSD card.

Most significantly, perhaps, the multilingual (English, Chinese and Japanese) e-book will launch with a new online store offering the usual mix of books, magazines and newspapers.