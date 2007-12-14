All-in-one radio does internet, DAB, FM

Revo Technologies has launched a range of groundbreaking new radios, the top model of which is able to access internet radio, DAB and traditional FM stations from a single box.

The new Blik range features three models in total. Sitting at the top of the tree is the Blik Radiostation. Revo has dubbed it a 'hybrid' radio as it's the first commercially available radio that can receive the holy trinity of Wi-Fi internet radio, DAB and traditional FM in one box.

As David Baxter, managing director of Revo Technologies explains: "Up until now consumers have seen receivers that couple DAB with FM and others that can receive internet radio and FM, but not DAB and internet radio. With the Revo Radiostation listeners are able to freely switch between internet radio stations, DAB radio and FM broadcasts."

Besides the all-singing, all-dancing Blik Radiostation (£150), Revo has also launched the Blik Wi-Fi (£100), which is able to receive internet radio and FM. Completing the new range is the Blik DAB (£50), which can receive DAB and FM broadcasts. All three receivers also sport alarm clock features, remote controls and iPod speaker functionality.