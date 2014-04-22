LG G Watch will come in gold and rock an always-on display

LG is slowly letting details of its upcoming G Watch trickle out, and today we're just a little bit wiser about the Android Wear-powered device.

Until now we'd only seen the "stealth black" version of the watch, but LG has revealed a new "champagne gold" version that rocks a white band and looks a bit more lively.

LG has also confirmed that the G Watch will have an always-on display so it won't require waking up every time you need to check the time, a la the Samsung Gear 2.

All that glitters

Finally, like the Pebble and Sony Smartwatch 2, the G Watch will also be water and dust resistant.

The upcoming watch now has its own dedicated website which you can go visit here while you eagerly await its late-summer arrival.